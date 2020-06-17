Quiz: Name The All-Time Top Try Scorer For Each Of These Countries

Can you name the top try scorers for each of these well-known international countries?
The premise of this quiz is simple, we’ve given you a list of 10 countries and we want you to name the player who is their top try scorer record-holder. As extra hints, we have included the years in which the rugby player was active and the number of tries they scored.
You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.
As you will see, Scotland has two players who are joint top try scorers and we are asking you to name both.
Good luck and make sure to let us know what you get in the Facebook comments.
If the quiz does not display properly, click here.
