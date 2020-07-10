Quiz: Name The Players To Make The Most Six Nations Appearances

In our latest rugby quiz, we are asking you to name the players with the most appearances in the Six Nations.
Each of these 17 players have made 50 or more appearances for their respective countries in the Six Nations.
We have only included players who have earned caps after the competition became the Six Nations in 2000 but bear in mind that two players included in the list began his career during the Five Nations.
You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. As a hint, we have included the country each player is from and the years they were active. As usual, you do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.
Good luck and let us know what you get.
If the quiz does not display properly, click here.
