Quiz: Name Every Player To Earn Over 70 Caps For Ireland

Can you name every player who has won 70 or more international Test caps with Ireland?

In total, 24 players have earned 70 or more Irish caps with only five players reaching that coveted 100 caps.

We now want you to name the top 24 players with the most appearances. As a hint, we have included the number of Ireland caps each player has won.

Can you get full marks? 👀https://t.co/b4LWJ2Ud7f — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 20, 2020

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and make sure to let us know what you get in the Facebook comments.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





