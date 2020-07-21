Quiz: Name Every Previous Winner Of The European Cup

Its name may have changed over the years, but the European Cup remains one of the most competitive tournaments in club rugby.
Since its initial staging in 1996, the Heineken Champions Cup has produced countless memorable moments and has catapulted players onto the international stage.
In the 24 years of the competition, 11 teams have lifted the highly-coveted trophy from three different countries.
Now we want you to name those 11 teams of the European Cup.
You will have three minutes to complete the quiz.
Good luck and let us know what you get or what time you complete the quiz.
If the quiz does not display properly, click here.
Don’t Forget To Check Out Some Of Our Rugby Previous Quizzes
The Oldest Players To Play For The British And Irish Lions
Every Lions Captain From The Last 20 Years
The Youngest Try Scorers For Ireland
Players Who Made The Most Appearances For Ireland Without Scoring A Try
The Oldest Players To Make Their Debut For Ireland In The Pro Era
Players With The Longest Ireland Career In The Professional Era
Top Try Scorers In International Test Rugby History
The Leinster Team Which Won Their First Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2008 Heineken Cup
The Munster Team Which Won The 2006 Heineken Cup
All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020
World Rugby Young Players Of The Year
Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations
Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018
World Rugby Coaches Of The Year
Past Winners Of World Rugby Player Of The Year
Irish Players With The Most Six Nations Caps
Ireland Team Which Beat England In The 2001 Six Nations
Top Irish & English Try Scorers In The Six Nations
Name The Top Points Scorer For Each Of These Countries
Name The Most Capped Player For Each Of These Countries