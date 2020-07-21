Quiz: Name Every Previous Winner Of The European Cup

Its name may have changed over the years, but the European Cup remains one of the most competitive tournaments in club rugby.

Since its initial staging in 1996, the Heineken Champions Cup has produced countless memorable moments and has catapulted players onto the international stage.

In the 24 years of the competition, 11 teams have lifted the highly-coveted trophy from three different countries.

Now we want you to name those 11 teams of the European Cup.

You will have three minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know what you get or what time you complete the quiz.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





Don’t Forget To Check Out Some Of Our Rugby Previous Quizzes

The Oldest Players To Play For The British And Irish Lions

Every Lions Captain From The Last 20 Years

The Youngest Try Scorers For Ireland

Players Who Made The Most Appearances For Ireland Without Scoring A Try

The Oldest Players To Make Their Debut For Ireland In The Pro Era

Players With The Longest Ireland Career In The Professional Era

Top Try Scorers In International Test Rugby History

The Leinster Team Which Won Their First Heineken Cup

The Munster Team Which Won The 2008 Heineken Cup

The Munster Team Which Won The 2006 Heineken Cup

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

World Rugby Coaches Of The Year

Past Winners Of World Rugby Player Of The Year

Irish Players With The Most Six Nations Caps

Ireland Team Which Beat England In The 2001 Six Nations

Top Irish & English Try Scorers In The Six Nations

Name The Top Points Scorer For Each Of These Countries

Name The Most Capped Player For Each Of These Countries