Quiz: Name Every Member Of The 2009 British & Irish Lions Squad

Following our quizzes on the 2013 and 2017 Lions, in our latest rugby quiz, we want you to name every player that was named in the 2009 British and Irish Lions squad.

Warren Gatland will lead a Lions tour against the Springboks for the first time since 2009 next year so we are reminiscing on that infamous tour.

How well do you remember the squad who took the Lions to victory in Australia? 👀https://t.co/mR4lO3NLcp — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 26, 2020

South Africa claimed the series 2-1, winning the first Test before a late penalty from Morné Steyn clinched victory in a pulsating second Test in Pretoria. Both sides made multiple changes for the dead-rubber third clash but it was the Lions who walked away with victory in Johannesburg, beating the Springboks 28–9.

In this quiz, we want you to name 45 different players that traveled to South Africa throughout the series.

If you remember, after the initial 37-man Lions squad was announced in April 2009, there were a number of withdrawals due to injury throughout the tour while one player was suspended from the tour prior to traveling.

In total, the make-up of the 45 players includes 16 for Ireland, 15 Welshman, 10 players from England, and just four from Scotland.

They’re all here and we want you to name every single player.

To help you along, we have provided the position of each player and whether they were a late call-up or injury withdrawal.

You have 10 minutes to name them all.

Good luck and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



