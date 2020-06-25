Home Rugby Quiz: Name Every Player To Score Over 100 Points For Ireland

Quiz: Name Every Player To Score Over 100 Points For Ireland

Marisa Kennedy June 25, 2020

In our latest rugby quiz, we are asking you to name Ireland’s top points scorers of all-time.

Each of these players have scored over 100 points for Ireland. However, to make this quiz a little easier, we have only included players who have represented the country within the last 25 years.

There are 12 players to name in total and as a hint, we have included the years in which they played for Ireland.

You will have four minutes to complete the quiz. As usual, you do not need to include full names, surnames will suffice.

points Ireland

Good luck and make sure to let us know what you get in the Facebook comments.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.

 


