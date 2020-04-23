Test Your Memory Of Ireland’s Famous 2016 Win Over The All Blacks

You can say it was the end of New Zealand’s season, it was ‘only a friendly’, but regardless of the circumstances, there’s no denying that Ireland’s victory over the All Blacks in Chicago in 2016 was a significant and historic moment.

Less than a month after losing Irish rugby legend Anthony Foley, Joe Schmidt’s charges took to Soldier Field with the memory of many painful losses to the then world champions.

Following the Chicago Cubs’ historic win, a sense of ‘achieving the impossible’ hung over the city and despite the weight of over 100 years of disappointment on their shoulders, Ireland followed in their footsteps and delivered in style.

The men in green ran in five tries as they survived a late comeback by the All Blacks to record a historic scoreline of 40-29.

Coincidentally, 15 years earlier, Anthony Foley lined out for Ireland against New Zealand and lost on a scoreline of 40-29.

Schmidt’s team couldn’t repeat the achievement when Steve Hansen’s side visited the Aviva Stadium two weeks later but still, the hurdle was overcome and the belief from that win in Soldier Field carried Ireland into their momentous first home win against the All Blacks in 2018.

Now it’s time to test your memory of the historic win four years ago in our latest quiz.

You have 12 tricky questions to answer. There is no time limit so no need to rush.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

