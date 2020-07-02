Quiz: Name Every Member Of Ireland’s 2011 Rugby World Cup Squad

In our latest rugby quiz, we are asking you to name every member of Ireland’s 30-man squad named for the Rugby World Cup 2011 in New Zealand.

It was a memorable tournament for Declan Kidney’s men, winning all four of their pool games against the United States, Russia, Italy, and a very memorable victory over Australia. Those wins saw them top the pool and sail into the quarter-finals where they faced Six Nations rivals Wales.

How well do you remember the squad who took the Lions to victory in Australia? 👀https://t.co/mR4lO3NLcp — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 26, 2020

However, as is the trend with Ireland at the Rugby World Cup, it was at this point in the competition that they crashed out, with tries from Shane Williams, Mike Phillips and Jonathan Davies securing the semi-final spot for Warren Gatland’s side.

Now, we want to test how well you remember the 2011 Rugby World Cup by asking you to name every member of Ireland’s 30-man squad.

Declan Kidney’s selections included 16 forwards and 14 backs, comprised of 14 players who represented Leinster at the time, eight from Munster, five Ulster men and one each from Sale Sharks, Ospreys and Leicester Tigers.

You will have eight minutes to complete the quiz. You do not need to enter the players’ full names, surnames will suffice. As a hint, we have included each position.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.



