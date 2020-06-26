Quiz: Name Every Member Of The 2013 British & Irish Lions Squad

Following our quiz on the 2017 Lions, in our latest rugby quiz, we want you to name every player that was named in the 2013 British and Irish Lions squad.

Warren Gatland’s side recovered from a shaky start, losing their opening Test 21-23, to win the series against Australia during a very memorable tour.

In this quiz, we want you to name 46 different players that traveled to Australia throughout the series.

If you remember, after the initial 37-man Lions squad was announced in April 2013, there were a number of withdrawals due to injury throughout the tour while one player was dropped from the squad prior to traveling.

They’re all here and we want you to name every single player.

To help you along, we have provided the position of each player and whether they were a late call-up or injury withdrawal.

You have 10 minutes to name them all.

Good luck and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not appear below, please click here.



