Poll: Vote For Your 2021 British & Irish Lions Tour Captain

Former British and Irish Lions captain Martin Johnson caused a stir earlier this week when he suggested that Alun Wyn Jones is still a major candidate to lead the side during their tour of South Africa next year.

Warren Gatland will coach the Lions for a third series in a row following their victorious tour of Australia in 2013 before they drew the series with New Zealand in 2017. On those two occasions, the former Wales head coach chose Sam Warburton as his tour captain.

However, following Warburton’s retirement, Gatland will be forced to choose a new leader to face the world champions with current England captain Owen Farrell the obvious favourite.

Paul O’Connell is among those throwing their support behind the Saracens player believing his temperament and experience are just right to face the Springboks, having stood against them in the World Cup final last November.

However, Johnson argues that Wales’ captain cannot be dismissed because of his age given his form and leadership abilities. The three-time tourist will be 35 by the time next year’s tour rolls around.

Owen Farrell and Alun Wyn Jones are among your choices with Stuart Hogg, James Ryan, and Maro Itoje also names that have been suggested given that they are almost guaranteed their spot in the starting team.

Remember, we are looking for your views on the overall tour captain, which might not be the man who leads them out in every game.

