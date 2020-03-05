Pivac Makes Four Changes As Wales Name Team To Face England

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made four changes to his side for their Guinness Six Nations clash with England on Saturday in Twickenham.

The reigning champions have suffered two defeats on the bounce, against Ireland in round two before falling 23-27 to France in Cardiff last month.

However, there is very positive news for Pivac as Wales prepare for their crucial test in Twickenham with the return of Liam Williams and Josh Navidi from injury.

The duo are set to make their first appearances in this year’s Six Nations Championship while the other two changes see Tomos Williams and Rob Evans both named in the starting side.

Williams is named in the back-three alongside fellow British & Irish Lions George North and Leigh Halfpenny while Hadleigh Parkes and Nick Tompkins continue their partnership in midfield with Dan Biggar lining up alongside Tomos Williams at half-back.

Evans comes into the front-row, making his first start for Wales since the 2019 edition of the tournament and he will pack down alongside Ken Owens and Dillon Lewis.

Jake Ball and captain Alun Wyn Jones partner again in the second-row, with Jones setting another Welsh record by becoming his country’s most capped player in the Six Nations with 57. In the back-row Navidi comes in to link up with Ross Moriarty and Justin Tipuric.

On the bench Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre and Leon Brown provide the front-row cover with Aaron Shingler and Taulupe Faletau completing the forward contingent. Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans and Johnny McNicholl provide the backline cover.

“We’ve had a good two weeks and we are really excited about heading up to Twickenham for what will be a huge Six Nations clash,” Pivac told the Wales Rugby website.

“We have had the chance to put the disappointments of the loss to France behind us and we know heading to London we need to be more clinical in attack and convert the opportunities that we are creating.

“Liam’s return to full fitness is a positive after the loss of Josh (Adams), as is the return of Josh Navidi. We have been targeting this game for both of their returns and they have trained really well so it’s a great opportunity for them on Saturday.”

Kick-off in Twickenham on Saturday is 4.45pm. England have already named their side for the clash and you can read that here.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Aaron Shingler, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.