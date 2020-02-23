O’Gara Suggests Ireland Adapt Japan Attacking Style After Dismal Loss

The post-mortem on Ireland’s troubling 24-12 loss to England in Twickenham this afternoon has already started and will continue for a long time to come.

The finishing scoreline flattered Andy Farrell’s side following a last-minute try from Andrew Porter but there can be no papering over the cracks that this game exposed. England dominated Ireland in every aspect of the game. They destroyed the visitors at the setpiece, won 17 turnovers and will be very disappointed not to have come away with the bonus-point try.

It was an afternoon to forget for the Ireland players after conceding two early tries through a handling mistake from Johnny Sexton and some poor awareness from Jacob Stockdale. It took 51 minutes for them to get on the scoreboard with Robbie Henshaw’s try providing a brief moment of hope. However, with Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje winning the physical battle at the breakdown and with the scrum malfunctioning, Ireland never looked settled in the game.

Ireland legend Ronan O’Gara was stuck for words when asked to pick apart the Irish performance on Virgin Media following the game.

“It’s hard to know where to start in terms of how you review it”, he began.

However, his main concern focused on the lack of creativity in Ireland’s attack, which was a major criticism of the national side in 2019 and one which will worry the new attack coach, Mike Catt.

O’Gara suggested that Ireland take on board what Japan are trying to implement by having an attack style that is less predictable with more options open to the players.

“The game has become brutal with winning collisions but also, coupled with that, I think where are we attacking space or how are we getting ball into space would be something that needs to be looked at.

“We have to mix it up a little bit. It’s probably a bit of an out-there suggestion but the way Japan change the point of focus with multiple threats… We need to get our passing game better.”

Ireland completed 140 passes throughout the game compared to England’s 124 but they failed to make enough ground with their passes with many players in stagnant positions, leaving them vulnerable to the turnover.

O’Gara conceded that Ireland will have a lot of difficult soul searching to go through following today’s result.

“Watching it, I think England will be disappointed that they lacked the killer instinct. But where you start to build it back up will be difficult for Andy.”

"It's hard to know where you start to review it." ROG reacts to that Ireland performance in Twickenham.#ENGvIRE #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/G2jeduVSMu — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 23, 2020