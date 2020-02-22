Ntamack Inspires France To Dramatic Win Over Wales In Cardiff

Wales 23 France 27

France recorded their first victory in Cardiff in a decade following an enthralling and dramatic win over Wales to keep their Six Nations Grand Slam hopes alive.

Though Wales dominated possession and territory in the first period, it was France who touched down for two tries through Anthony Bouthier and Paul Willhemse while the home side were forced to rely on the boot of Dan Biggar. They were also left to rue two squandered kicks at goal in the build-up to the half-time whistle.

Wayne Pivac’s side were quick off the mark through Dillon Lewis but a series of mistakes saw Romain Ntamack capitalise to gift France an 11-point cushion. Wales had a number of chances to reduce the deficit in the final quarter and with five minutes remaining, they were handed a lifeline through a try from Biggar. With the clock in red, Nick Tompkins made a searing break down the field but he was deemed to have held onto the ball and France gratefully booted the ball out of play.

Dan Biggar got the home side off the mark after just three minutes but their lead was short-lived as France’s dangerous wingers sparked to life. Teddy Thomas and Leigh Halfpenny competed for Ntamack’s kick before Bouthier’s sharpness was rewarded when he collected the bouncing ball and accelerated out of reach and across the line with Ntamack adding the conversion.

Anthony Bouthier gets his 1st international try! 🇫🇷 Ntamack was looking for Teddy Thomas with the high ball and Bouthier picked up the scraps and raced home!#WALvFRA #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/sgzRUM8UkC — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 v 🇫🇷 live on Virgin Media One (@VMSportIE) February 22, 2020

Wales received a further blow when George North was forced off after he collided with the elbow of Gael Fickou after just 10 minutes with Johnny McNicholl replacing the winger.

It was a frantic period of Welsh play as their backs failed to cope under the high balls and they could not make their possession dominance count as France extended their lead to seven points after Wales were penalised in the maul. The game was dominated by kicks and Biggar smartly played for territory. Eventually, they managed to pressure the French line and while their play was largely unstructured, they came away with three points after Cyril Baille was penalised for being offside.

If there was ever any doubt about the danger of the French attack, they proved their intent just moments later when Thomas exploded down the line before offloading to Antoine Dupont to keep the move alive. Ntamack sent an inch-perfect crossfield kick into the arms of Fickou who swerved his way over the line. However, the TMO ruled that Thomas’ pass was forward and the try was disallowed.

Just two minutes later, Fabien Galthié’s men were once again across the line. Virimi Vakatawa brilliantly pressured Leigh Halfpenny as he looked to kick deep into French territory and forced the turnover. Fickou opted to chip down the line leaving Hadleigh Parkes with no option but to carry the ball out over the sideline. From the lineout, Paul Willemse powered over the try line before Ntamack added the extras.

The concession of points jolted the Welsh attack into life and Halfpenny and Biggar cleverly played them into the French 22. Gareth Davies released McNicholl who raced towards the line but was held up. France were pinged for an infringement and Biggar reduced the deficit once again.

Much to the delight of the home crowd, Wales’ period of dominance continued as they were awarded another penalty on their own 22 with Biggar this time opting to kick to the corner. After a number of infringements, referee Matthew Carley reached to his pocket and sent Gregory Alldritt to the bin while Wales once again refused the kick at goal, this time choosing to take the scrum. Davies, Taulupe Faletau and Jake Ball all made attempts at the line but some ferocious defence from France forced them backwards, however, they were once again penalised.

With the clock deep in red, Wales opted for another scrum, off which Parkes made a promising break before being hauled down. They managed to retain possession and moved the ball through Ken Owens to McNicholl before the ball was spilled and, miraculously, France headed to the dressing rooms without conceding a try.

Wales began the second half in much the same fashion as they finished the first as they continued to dominate territory. Nick Tompkins brilliantly found touch with a lingering kick and while France had the put-in to the lineout, the home side quickly turned over possession once again. Tompkins sent a dangerous kick down the line forcing Bouthier to find touch on his own five-metre line. From the lineout, Dillon Lewis barged his way across the line before Biggar gratefully added the conversion to leave just one point between the sides.

The game was very much in Wales’ hands as Biggar held up Alldritt in the maul leading to a Welsh put-in to the scrum. They quickly looked to move the ball off Davies but as Tomkins looked to feed Tipuric, Ntamack rushed up and intercepted the pass before accelerating up the field and across the line before converting his own score. The 20-year-old continued to grow into the game and after Lewis conceded an easy penalty at the breakdown, Ntamack landed a monster 40-metre kick to stretch France’s lead to 11 points.

With 15 minutes remaining, Wales were handed another golden attacking platform. After winning a lineout on the French five-metre line, Willhemse looked to have slapped the ball down while tackling Owens and the home side immediately called for a penalty try. However, the on-field decision was a knock-on, with Wales having the put-in to the scrum five metres from the try line. France were repeatedly penalised in the scrum with the referee eventually losing patience before sending Mohamed Haouas to the bin. Wales opted to go for the scrum once more, however, were left to rue that decision as substitute Demba Bamba made an immediate impact for France and they turned over possession and cleared their lines.

With the clock ticking into the final five minutes, Wales continued to find holes in the French defence with McNicholl and Tipuric taking full advantage. While Aaron Wainwright ran into trouble, it opened up space for Biggar to force his way over the line and after his try was awarded by the TMO, he knocked over the conversion to set-up the grandstand finish.

Dan Biggar with a late try!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 We've a grand stand finish here in Cardiff!#WALvFRA #GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/SrZCDNe6Zg — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 v 🇫🇷 live on Virgin Media One (@VMSportIE) February 22, 2020

Alun Wyn Jones was penalised for contact in the air at the lineout but crucially for France, they lost Ntamack to injury. Substitute Matthieu Jalibert stepped up to take the penalty but his attempt from the sideline pulled left. The miss proved inconsequential as tempers flared when France brought the game to an end following their final penalty.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams; Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Ross Moriarty, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rob Evans, Leon Brown, Will Rowlands, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

France: Anthony Bouthier; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Arthur Vincent, Gael Fickou; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Mohamed Haouas, Bernard Le Roux, Paul Willemse, Francois Cros, Charles Ollivon (capt), Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Camille Chat, John-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Matthieu Jalibert, Thomas Ramos.

