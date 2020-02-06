Nick Tompkins Promoted As Wales Name Team For Ireland Clash

Wayne Pivac has made just one change to his Welsh side to face Ireland in the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday in the Aviva Stadium.

Following his impressive debut from the bench against Italy last week, scoring one try in the 42-0 win, Nick Tompkins is promoted to the starting XV for Saturday’s clash in Dublin.

The 24-year-old Saracens centre replaces Johnny McNicholl and will partner Hadleigh Parkes in the midfield. George North returns to the wing and will line-up in an experienced back-three alongside Josh Adams and Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales have named an unchanged pack with Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and Dillon Lewis in the front-row and Jake Ball lining up alongside captain Alun Wyn Jones. Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau feature in the back-row.

On the bench Rhys Carre joins Ryan Elias and Leon Brown as the front-row replacements with Adam Beard and Ross Moriarty completing the forward contingent. Gareth Davies, Owen Williams and Johnny McNicholl provide the back-line cover.

Speaking to the Welsh Rugby website, head coach Pivac says Nick Tompkins is deserving of his place in the starting line-up.

“Nick comes into the side, I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on last week so he deserves the start. George, who played really well last weekend at centre, moves back out to the wing.

“On the bench we have a few players back available. Rhys Carre impressed at the RWC and he comes back in. Adam Beard comes in for Cory Hill who picked up a leg injury earlier this week, Gareth (Davies) is fully fit and Owen Williams comes onto the bench and gives us a bit more cover.

“Momentum is important in the Championship. It was nice to get a good winning start under our belts and hopefully we can build on that through the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell named his Ireland side for the second-round clash earlier this week and you can read the team here.

Wales team v Ireland: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Owen Williams, Johnny McNicholl.