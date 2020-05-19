Munster Provide Update On Arrival Of New Signings

Munster Rugby have confirmed that South African World Cup winner Damian de Allende has arrived in Ireland with he and the rest of their new signings due to commence their contracts on July 1.

Under current government measures, passengers from abroad must complete a public health passenger locator form and self-isolate for a 14-day period. According to a statement on Munster’s website, de Allende has followed all measures and completed his self-isolation period.

The World Cup-winning centre will use the upcoming weeks to finalise living arrangements and settle into his new life in Limerick ahead of the 2020/21 season.

His Springboks teammate RG Snyman has also signed with the province for next season and he is expected to arrive in Ireland at the end of the month while Matt Gallagher, who signed from Saracens, is due to land in next month.

It’s been a busy few days for Munster with the news that Sammy Arnold and Conor Oliver are departing the province for Connacht from next season while last week it was confirmed that Arno Botha, who has been with Johann van Graan’s men since 2018, will return to South Africa to play with the Blue Bulls.

Meanwhile, former Leinster Academy tighthead prop Roman Salanoa will also join Munster’s senior squad.

Speaking about the province’s latest signing, van Graan said: “We are delighted to add to our tighthead options with the signing of Roman.

“He is an exciting prospect and we look forward to welcoming him to the province.”

In Tuesday’s statement, Munster also confirmed that Greencore Academy players Liam Coombes, Keynan Knox, Alex McHenry and Jack O’Sullivan will also advance to the senior squad next season.