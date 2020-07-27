Munster Provide Update On Fitness Of World Cup Winner Damian De Allende

Munster provided a positive update on the fitness of a number of their players as the province continues its preparations for the return of rugby next month.

Following their initial training block, the squad will return to their training base in Limerick this week ahead of next month’s Guinness PRO14 Interpro double-header.

Johann van Graan’s men are set to take on Leinster on Saturday, August 22, at the Aviva Stadium (7.35pm) before facing Connacht at the Aviva on Sunday, August 30 (3pm).

The province received a boost with the news that Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Keith Earls (calf) and John Ryan (shoulder) will all return to training this week following their injury spells.

Meanwhile, there was also an update on new signing Damian De Allende who has been recovering from a groin injury since landing in Ireland last month. The South African World Cup winner is expected to be fit to return to training in the coming weeks alongside Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne who are recovering from illness and a calf injury respectively.

However, there was disappointing news for Dan Goggin who underwent surgery on an ankle injury and will now begin a period of rehabilitation.

Munster will have to wait to discover the fitness of Calvin Nash who will undergo a scan on a wrist injury on Monday.

Meanwhile, Jean Kleyn, Jeremy Loughman and Fineen Wycherley have all sustained thigh injuries and are undergoing rehabilitation with the medical department.

There is no further news on the fitness of out-half Joey Carbery who is continuing his rehab on his wrist and ankle injuries while Mike Haley is also recovering from a calf injury.