Scarlets Lock Sees Red After Punching Two Munster Players

Scarlets lock Sam Lousi has received a straight red card in the 33rd minute of their PRO14 encounter with Munster after punching two players.

The incident occurred shortly after the half-hour mark as Munster were advancing and were awarded a penalty from a ruck close to the Scarlets line. Following the referee’s decision, there were some afters involving a number of players from both sides.

Munster’s lock Fineen Wycherley and out-half JJ Hanrahan combined to push Lousi away from the contact and the former Waratahs player appeared to swing at Wycherley, catching Hanrahan instead.

Things got very heated in Thomand! The ferocity of the game reached boiling point with a few punches being thrown 😳 Decision is a red card for Sam Lousi 🟥#MUNvSCA #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/TPRfLWkFhV — eir Sport (@eirSport) February 29, 2020

Lousi again took aim at Wycherley, this time catching him directly in the face, before he was dragged away by the Munster contingent. The Cork man received treatment on the field before being replaced by a blood substitution.

Referee Mike Adamson (SRU) consulted his TMO Neil Patterson (SRU) who both agreed to two clear punches being thrown and Lousi was immediately shown the line.

The sides were level at that point following two penalties, the first coming from Dan Jones in the seventh minute before Hanrahan responded for the home side after 23 minutes.

TRY! 👏 Munster get that vital first try of the game 🔴 MUN 10-3 SCA#MUNvSCA #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/BHmjvqvWwA — eir Sport (@eirSport) February 29, 2020

Following the red card, Munster got in for a try when Jack O’Sullivan forced his way over close to the posts leaving his number 10 with a simple conversion to leave Munster 10-3 ahead at the break.

