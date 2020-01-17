Nash Replaces Injured Earls As Munster Try To Salvage European Season

Munster’s Calvin Nash will make his Heineken Champions Cup debut in their final pool game against Ospreys this weekend in Thomond Park.

The game will also mark a first European start for Fineen Wycherley while Academy duo Ben Healy and Jack O’Sullivan have been named among the replacements.

Following last Sunday’s 39-22 loss to Racing 92 in Paris, Johann van Graan’s side have a very slim chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the competition. If they are to progress, Munster need a bonus-point win over Ospreys, they also require Racing to beat Saracens as well as results in other pools to go their way.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT Our side has been named for Sunday's #HeinekenChampionsCup clash against Ospreys at @ThomondStadium!@CalvinNash101 makes his Champions Cup debut with Academy duo Jack O'Sullivan and Ben Healy among the replacements. #MUNvOSP #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/km8vg78CeY — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 17, 2020

With that in mind, van Graan has named a strong team with Nash replacing Keith Earls, who was unavailable for selection, in the back line alongside Andrew Conway and Mike Haley.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are named in the half-backs with a centre partnership of Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell.

Meanwhile, Dave Kilcoyne, who will make his 50th Champions Cup appearance, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Wycherley and Holland in the engine room. Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the side.

Craig Casey, who made his European debut last week, is also named among the replacements.

Kick-off in Thomond Park on Sunday is 1pm.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

