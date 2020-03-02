Home Rugby Munster Estimate Joey Carbery Return Date In Latest Squad Update

Marisa Kennedy March 2, 2020

Munster have confirmed that Joey Carbery is expected to return to training at the start of pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The province confirmed last month that Carbery would undergo elective surgery on his ankle which he injured in Ireland’s World Cup warm-up game against Italy last year. He further aggravated the injury during his brief appearances during the tournament in Japan.

The 24-year-old is also currently rehabbing a wrist injury which he sustained against Ulster in their provincial derby at the Kingspan Stadium at the beginning of January.

“The Munster Rugby Medical Department have confirmed that Joey Carbery’s expected return to training will be at the start of pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign”, Munster Rugby said in a brief statement on their website.

The province confirmed that there are no injury concerns from their bonus-point 29-10 over Scarlets at the weekend. Tries from Jack O’Sullivan, Billy Holland and two from Gavin Coombes sealed the victory for Johann van Graan’s men while Scarlets were reduced to 14 men when Sam Lousi was shown a red card for striking Fineen Wycherley and JJ Hanrahan.

The victory moved the side to within two points of Conference B leaders Edinburgh with no Guinness PRO14 action this weekend.

Munster’s squad update also stated that Jean Kleyn (neck), Rhys Marshall (knee), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Brian Scott (foot), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck) are also continuing to rehab alongside Carbery.

