Mistakes Prove Costly As England Steamroll Ireland In Twickenham

England 24 Ireland 12

England put an end to Ireland’s Grand Slam and Triple Crown hopes with an outstanding 12-point win in Twickenham on Sunday afternoon.

It was a disastrous start for Andy Farrell’s side who conceded two poor tries from baffling mistakes from Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale while they had to wait for 51 minutes before they could register any points on the scoreboard.

However, it was a classy and powerful performance from England who, inspired by the work of Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje, punished Ireland at every turn to keep their hopes of a championship win alive.

Much like the opening to 2019’s match in Dublin, the aerial contest dominated the opening exchanges of this game with Jordan Larmour put under immediate pressure. On three occasions, Conor Murray was forced to box-kick out of danger with England threatening through strong carries. There was an early opportunity on the wing for the home side but Andrew Conway was there to make the try-saving tackle.

England continued to attack through a strong carry from Courtney Lawes, who impressed throughout, and they worked the ball back to Ben Youngs who sent a grubber kick over the try line. Sexton raced back to cover the ball but gravely misjudged the bounce and couldn’t gather possession, gifting England their first try when Ford nipped in to touch down. The nightmare start for the Irish captain continued minutes later when he missed an opportunity at goal after Lawes was judged to have pulled down a maul.

England continued to pile pressure on the Ireland defence as Tadhg Furlong was penalised in the scrum resulting in Owen Farrell bringing play up to the five-metre line. However, the English lineout did not go to hand and Ireland were gifted the put into the scrum. Murray’s sliced box-kick ended up in the arms of Jonny May and the ball was quickly moved across the field. Ireland were penalised for not releasing and Ford opted to kick to the corner.

With advantage on their side, Ford chipped the ball over the top and another mistake from Ireland, this time Stockdale who hesitated to ground the ball, allowed Daly to push through for their second try. In a further blow to Andy Farrell’s men, Cian Healy departed the field through injury with Dave Kilcoyne introduced.

Ireland’s kicking game continued to hinder them as a Murray effort was comfortably collected by Daly who sent a thundering kick into the Irish 22. Another unforced error saw Ireland lose possession in the lineout but the pressure was briefly extinguished when May caught Stockdale in the air and was penalised. The visitors managed to retain possession for a prolonged period but with Itoje and England outmuscling them, they failed to make any ground.

England finished the half with points as Farrell slotted a penalty after Ireland were caught offside after coughing up possession to leave them 17 points adrift at the break.

Despite losing the ball to Itoje early in the second half, it was an overall positive start for Ireland after CJ Stander won a penalty in the scrum with Sexton opting to boot the ball down the line. This time, James Ryan won the lineout cleanly but another error in the maul coughed up possession with England awarded a scrum. Bizarrely, Farrell clung onto the leg of Stander as he attempted to step away from the ruck and from the penalty, the Ireland captain went to the corner.

Ireland were awarded another penalty while attacking the English line and chose to go for the scrum. They worked the ball through the phases before Robbie Henshaw eventually barged his way over the line. However, Sexton, who looked far from composed on the pitch, missed the relatively easy conversion attempt.

There was no let-up from the English attack as a quick move from May released Tuilagi on the wing but it was deemed to be forward. Ireland’s disastrous setpiece woes continued as England won the scrum against the head before being awarded repeated penalties while pressuring the Irish five-metre line. Farrell spurned the offer of three points and it proved to be a fruitful decision as Luke Cowan-Dickie powered over from the resulting maul before the English captain nailed the sideline conversion.

Another Irish setpiece disaster at the lineout saw Ireland cough up another promising attacking platform after they won a rare penalty at the scrum with Ellis Genge the man penalised for not driving straight. However, Ireland couldn’t make it count as Ronan Kelleher’s throw was crooked.

As the clock ticked towards the final five minutes, Ireland put some positive phases together. Having stole the English lineout, Sexton and substitute Ross Byrne combined to send the ball out to Keith Earls and quick hands released John Cooney down the wing. A penalty advantage came their way after a high tackle with Sexton opting for a crossfield kick which Peter O’Mahony could not collect. However, despite all their positive play, Ireland conceded possession at the breakdown in what was ultimately the story of the game. Andrew Porter scored a try with the clock in red but it was met with little cheer around Twickenham as Ireland were left with serious questions to answer following the dismal performance.

England: Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonathan Joseph, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander,

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls