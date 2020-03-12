Joe Marler Receives Lengthy Suspension For Alun Wyn Jones Incident

England prop Joe Marler has received a 10-week suspension after a disciplinary committee decided he had committed an act of foul play, an infringement of law 9.27.

Marler was involved in an incident with Alun Wyn Jones ten minutes into England’s 33-30 win over Wales last weekend when during a melee, he was caught on camera grabbing the groin area of the Welsh captain.

No action was taken against the 29-year-old during the game but he was cited afterwards.

Marler appeared before a disciplinary committee in Dublin today but did not accept that he had grabbed, twisted or squeezed the genitals of Wyn Jones or that his actions required a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Marler had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.27) and that it had warranted a red card, so the citing complaint was upheld”, a statement said.

“The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a low-end entry point (twelve weeks’ suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good character and remorse) but increased it by one week to take account of his most recent disciplinary record.

“Mr Marler is therefore suspended for 10 weeks and, given his playing schedule, is free to resume playing on Monday, 8 June 2020. He was reminded of his right of appeal.”

Meanwhile, Manu Tuilagi has also received a ban for his dangerous tackle on George North in the closing minutes of the game in Twickenham.

The committee found that his actions warranted a six-week ban, however, reduced the suspension period due to his good conduct and remorse and instead imposed a four-week ban meaning he is free to resume play on April 14.

Courtney Lawes also faced a disciplinary committee for his tackle on Alun Wyn Jones in the first-half of the game. They found that, while he had committed an act of foul play, it did not warrant a red card and so the citing was not upheld and the Northampton Saints man is free to resume play immediately.