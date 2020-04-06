Poll: Select The Best British & Irish Lions XV To Face South Africa

While there is no rugby to keep us occupied at the minute and we are not sure when it will return, we can instead choose to focus on the mouthwatering line-up of events for 2021, the highlight of which will be the British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa.

Warren Gatland’s side are due to take on the world champions in three Tests, the first of which will take place on July 24th 2021 in Johannesburg.

There is sure to be plenty of build-up to the highly-anticipated series and, while it is uncertain how much international rugby will take place between now and then, attentions are already turning to the potential players who could make up the squad.

Earlier this week, we took to Facebook to ask you for your preferred Lions XV to face the South Africa in that opening Test in Johannesburg. Based on the results, we have compiled a poll of four options in every position and now we want you to vote for the best starting team. You will notice that a number of versatile players are named as options in a couple of different positions.

Think another player deserves to be in the starting Lions XV in South Africa? Let us know in the Facebook comments.

If the poll does not display properly, click here.