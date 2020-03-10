“Leinster Don’t Shy Away From The Fact They Want To Be The Best”

To make a successful sports team, the work of the people behind the scenes is just as important as the players on the field and that is the message in the second instalment of Energia’s #ThePowerBehindLeinster series.

The episode focuses on Lorna Quinn, the Team Manager of Leinster Rugby Women’s Team and the work she does to ensure matters on the field run as smoothly as possible.

As she explains, her role varies from creating a positive atmosphere within the camp to overseeing the logistical matters within the Leinster Rugby Women’s team.

“We had a clothesline in the dressing room with us which showed what drives people. I had a picture of my daughter on it, everyone had different pictures on it, what keeps them going, what drives them, what makes them want to do what they do.

“In rugby, the role of a manager is to do all the logistics so all the coach has to worry about it coaching and all the players have to worry about is playing.”

Leinster are currently leading the way in the women’s game in Ireland, having progressed through last year’s interprovincial unbeaten, claiming a 25-12 win over Connacht Women in the final in Energia Park.

According to Quinn, the province are always striving for better standards in the game and make no qualms about it. As a mother of three girls, it is an ideal environment to work in.

“Every player is pushing to be the best. Regardless of how skilful you are on a rugby pitch, you need everyone around you.

“For Leinster, they don’t shy away from the fact they want us to be the best. Every year there’s a new element that’s improved. It’s very important that it’s done right. “I suppose for me, I’m raising three girls and it’s essential that they have the same opportunities available to them as boys.”

Watch the full episode below.

