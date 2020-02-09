Jones Takes Aim At “Aggressive” Scotland Crowd “Without Manners”

England head coach Eddie Jones has criticised the Scottish supporters during his side’s hard-fought win over Gregor Townsend’s men for their behaviour during the game.

The World Cup finalists regained the Calcutta Cup on a scoreline of 13-6 following a dismal encounter played in difficult conditions in BT Murrayfield.

Substitute Ellis Genge’s try proved crucial while Owen Farrell kicked eight points, though he also missed three attempts at goal.

Speaking to BBC Sport immediately after the game, Jones took aim at the Scottish fans who booed Farrell when the England captain was lining up his kicks.

“It was an old fashioned Calcutta Cup game, swirling wind and an aggressive crowd without manners,” said Jones. “I thought you were supposed to show kickers respect.”

It was an important win for England who suffered a 24-17 opening defeat to France in Paris last week during which they failed to score in the first-half.

In his post-match interview, Saturday’s match-winning try-scorer, Genge, hit out at his side’s critics and hoped that the win in Edinburgh was enough to prove them wrong.

“We had a bump in the road last week and everyone was writing us off, saying we weren’t good enough, saying that our coach should be sacked and that the boys were a different team from the World Cup,” Genge said.

“It doesn’t sting but it’s classic isn’t it? You’ve got a lot of sausages saying things that just come to their head and what are they on about? We go out and win in Scotland away in the rain and now everyone’s singing our praises.

“It happens every week, you lose a game and suddenly you can’t play rugby anymore. I hope we shut all the critics up and they watched that game.”

The Guinness Six Nations takes a break next week, following which, England welcome Ireland to Twickenham with Andy Farrell’s side on the hunt for a Triple Crown following their opening two wins against Scotland and Wales.

