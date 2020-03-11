Jack McGrath Signs New Contract Extension With Ulster

Former Leinster star Jack McGrath has recommitted to Ulster, signing a new two-year contract extension that will see him remain at the Kingspan Stadium until 2022.

Since making the move to Ulster at the start of the season, McGrath has made 10 appearances for the province.

With 56 caps for Ireland to-date, McGrath was selected by Andy Farrell for this year’s Guinness Six Nations squad, having previously played his part in wins for Ireland in the championship in 2014, 2015 and 2018 – alongside appearances in all three Tests on the 2017 British and Irish Lions Tour of New Zealand.

On today’s news, Head Coach Dan McFarland, said: “Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster – so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us.

“By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers. I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”

On his decision to remain with Ulster, Jack McGrath, added: “On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season.

“It’s a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday – and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the course of the next two years.”

Prior to his move, McGrath made 145 appearances for Leinster across a nine-year span. During that time, the 30-year-old registered 60 points for the province.