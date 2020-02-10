Ireland Overtake Wales In Latest Rugby World Rankings

Ireland have risen one spot to fourth in the rugby world rankings, overtaking Wales following their Six Nations victory in Dublin on Saturday.

Andy Farrell’s side made it two wins from two in the competition with an impressive bonus-point win over Wayne Pivac’s men with tries from Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Conway proving the difference in the 24-14 win.

The top three spots in the rugby world rankings remain unchanged with South Africa leading the way on 94.19 in front of New Zealand and England.

However, following a dismal finish to their 2019 which saw them slip down the list, Ireland have recovered in the rankings and take the fourth slot with 85.36, 1.08 points ahead of Wales.

In another significant shift, Georgia have moved above Italy into 12th place in the rugby world rankings and close the gap on Fiji.

Italy have suffered a tough start to their Six Nations campaign, losing their opening two clashes to Wales and France.

France, Australia, Japan, Scotland and Argentina make up the rest of the top 10 sides in the current rankings.

The rugby world rankings hold a special significance this year with the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup taking place in Paris after the 2020 November Test window. Following the conclusion of these games, the top 12 teams will be seeded according to their world rankings.