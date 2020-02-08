Ireland v Wales: Combined Six Nations XV As Chosen By You

Andy Farrell and Wayne Pivac face off today in their first meeting as head coaches of Ireland and Wales, respectively, in their Guinness Six Nations Round Two clash.

After a flat performance against Scotland last week, Joe Schmidt’s successor will be hoping for a better return this time around, though he has been forced into two changes from last Saturday’s game with Peter O’Mahony and Robbie Henshaw replacing the injured Caelan Doris and Garry Ringrose.

Meanwhile, Pivac has made just one change from last week’s dominant win over Italy with Nick Tompkins making his first start for Wales. The Saracens youngster impressed off the bench with one try in the 42-0 win.

Ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off in the Aviva Stadium this afternoon, we asked you to select the best-combined XV from both starting line-ups and the results are as follows:

Ireland narrowly edge the team in terms of numbers with eight players included. Wales dominate the back line with George North and Josh Adams preferred to Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale, however, Jordan Larmour fills the full-back position ahead of Leigh Halfpenny.

The centre partnership is mixed, with Robbie Henshaw and Hadleigh Parkes teaming up, while it is an all-Irish half-back combination with Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton chosen ahead of Tomos Williams and Dan Biggar.

Ken Owens is the only Welsh selection in the front row, comprehensively beating out Rob Herring in the vote, and he is chosen alongside Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. The second-row is also split with Iain Henderson partnering Alun Wyn Jones.

The back row is dominated by Wales with Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau chosen alongside Peter O’Mahony.

Don’t agree with the combined Ireland/Wales team? There is still time to change it by voting in our poll here.

Ireland/Wales combined XV:

15. Jordan Larmour (62%)

14. George North (76%)

13. Robbie Henshaw (77%)

12. Hadleigh Parkes (52%)

11. Josh Adams (62%)

10. Johnny Sexton (74%)

9. Conor Murray (64%)

1. Cian Healy (89%)

2. Ken Owens (91%)

3. Tadhg Furlong (98%)

4. Iain Henderson (85%)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (58%)

6. Peter O’Mahony (65%)

7. Justin Tipuric (73%)

8. Taulupe Faletau (52%)