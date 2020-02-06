Ireland v Wales: Choose Your Combined XV From Starting Teams

Ireland welcome Wales to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday for their battle in the second round of the Guinness Six Nations.

During last year’s championship, Wales dished out a humiliating 25-7 defeat of Ireland in Cardiff to secure the Grand Slam win.

Hadleigh Parkes and Jordan Larmour were the try-scorers on the day.

Two changes to the Ireland starting XV https://t.co/YE14CbtsSf — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 4, 2020

Both sides have installed new head coaches since that meeting, and both were also successful in their opening-round games last weekend.

Wayne Pivac has made just one change to his side for Saturday’s clash with Nick Tompkins, who made his Wales debut from the bench last week, promoted to the starting XV.

"I thought he played exceptionally well when he came on last week so he deserves the start."https://t.co/na9QBj5Hmp — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell has been forced into two changes with Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris ruled out of action through injury.

In their places come Robbie Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony, with CJ Stander switching to the number eight position.

Ahead of the 2.15 pm kick-off on Saturday, we are asking you to vote in our poll below to choose the best-combined XV of both starting line-ups.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

Wales team v Ireland: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Aaron Wainwright, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Adam Beard, Ross Moriarty, Gareth Davies, Owen Williams, Johnny McNicholl.

_____