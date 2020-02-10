Ireland Announce Training Camp Squad As 13 Players Are Released

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 23-man training squad for a two-day camp in Cork this week ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash against England on February 23.

The tournament takes a break this weekend following the opening two weeks with Ireland currently sitting top of the table courtesy of their victory over Scotland and bonus-point win over Wales.

Thirteen players have been released back to their respective provinces to access game time in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.

Ultan Dillane, David Heffernan (Connacht), Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Will Connors (Leinster), Chris Farrell, Jack O’Donoghue (Munster), Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole (Ulster) have returned to their provinces. On Friday, Munster host the Southern Kings in Irish Independent Park with kick-off set for 7.35pm. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Leinster are in action against the Cheetahs on Saturday at 2.30pm in the RDS Arena while Ulster travel to the Liberty Stadiun to face Ospreys at 5.15pm. Connacht are also in action on Saturday when they host the Cardiff Blues in the Sportsground. Kick-off is 7.35pm. On Thursday Ireland will host an Open Session in CIT, Cork and train with the Ireland U20s squad.

_____

IRELAND Squad 2 Day Cork Camp

Backs: (11)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps

_____

Forwards: (12)

Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps

Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps