Ireland Announce Training Camp Squad As 13 Players Are Released

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a 23-man training squad for a two-day camp in Cork this week ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash against England on February 23.
The tournament takes a break this weekend following the opening two weeks with Ireland currently sitting top of the table courtesy of their victory over Scotland and bonus-point win over Wales.
Thirteen players have been released back to their respective provinces to access game time in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.
Ultan Dillane, David Heffernan (Connacht), Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Will Connors (Leinster), Chris Farrell, Jack O’Donoghue (Munster), Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath, Tom O’Toole (Ulster) have returned to their provinces.
On Friday, Munster host the Southern Kings in Irish Independent Park with kick-off set for 7.35pm. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Leinster are in action against the Cheetahs on Saturday at 2.30pm in the RDS Arena while Ulster travel to the Liberty Stadiun to face Ospreys at 5.15pm. Connacht are also in action on Saturday when they host the Cardiff Blues in the Sportsground. Kick-off is 7.35pm.
On Thursday Ireland will host an Open Session in CIT, Cork and train with the Ireland U20s squad.
_____
IRELAND Squad 2 Day Cork Camp
Backs: (11)
Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 4 caps
Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps
Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 20 caps
John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 10 caps
Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 83 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 42 caps
Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 23 caps
Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 80 caps
Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 90 caps
Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 27 caps
_____
Forwards: (12)
Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap
Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 43 caps
Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 97 caps
Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 55 caps
Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 38 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 66 caps
Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps
CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 40 caps
Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 69 caps
Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 25 caps