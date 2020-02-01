Ireland Record 19-12 Victory Over Scotland In Six Nations Opener

Ireland 19 Scotland 12

Andy Farrell’s reign as Ireland head coach got off to a winning start against Scotland in the Guinness Six Nations this afternoon but it wasn’t easy viewing for the Irish contingent.

Newly-installed captain Johnny Sexton was the sole provider of Ireland’s scores as despite being the better team for large portions of the game, Scotland’s penalty count gifted the home side the win in Dublin.

Sexton and Adam Hastings, who proved to be a capable replacement for Finn Russell, traded penalties throughout the first half while the Leinster man crossed for the game’s only try in the 11th minute. The second half continued in much the same fashion with a crucial mistake from Stuart Hogg on the Irish try line preventing a Scottish score while a massive turnover from man-of-the-match CJ Stander proved to be a match-winning contribution.

Farrell could find himself with an unwelcome selection headache as Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose and Dave Kilcoyne were all withdrawn through injuries.

_____

It was a devastating start for Caelan Doris and Ireland as the 21-year-old was forced off after just four minutes after an accidental clash of heads. Hastings slotted a penalty immediately afterwards while it was confirmed that Doris, who had contributed a brilliant turnover, would not return from his HIA.

That phase of play appeared to spark Ireland into life and buoyed by a terrific break from Jordan Larmour, the home side went on the attack. Nick Haining was penalised for holding on and from the resulting line out, Ireland set up the maul. With advantage on their side, Sexton drifted out wide and a wonderful looping combination from Cian Healy and Conor Murray worked the ball out to the captain who touched down on the try before adding the conversion.

What a move! Johnny Sexton on his first game as Captain gets the first try of the game.#GuinnessSixNations #VMTVRugby #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/X49byhrQtl — #IREvSCO live on Virgin Media One. (@VMSportIE) February 1, 2020

Ireland were guilty of conceding a number of simple penalties as Healy was judged to have collapsed the scrum, gifting Hastings a second opportunity in front of the posts which he nailed. The vistors continued on the front foot as another penalty brought play down the line and allowed them to set up their next try attempt. Peter O’Mahony, who made an immediate impact upon his introduction, forced the knock-on and Ireland were let off the hook.

Mathieu Raynal infuriated Irish fans midway through the first-half as Stuart Hogg appeared to tackle Jordan Larmour without possession but play continued and Scotland were awarded a scrum when Sexton was judged to have knocked on. After Hastings missed his third penalty attempt, Jacob Stockdale provided a timely reminder of his ability with a wonderful break and momentum swung to Ireland as Ali Price was penalised for being offside. The Irish captain nailed the difficult penalty to stretch their lead to four but missed an almost identical effort moments later.

It seemed to be the story of the half as, just they as Ireland worked themselves into a promising position through Garry Ringrose, a loose pass from Murray was intercepted by Sam Johnson who burst deep into Ireland’s half. After a number of offloads, Scotland were eventually put to ground and CJ Stander produced another clinical turnover to ensure the home side took the lead into the break.

Andy Farrell’s side got the second half off to a bright start with another penalty from Sexton. However, immediately from the restart, Scotland went on the attack. Huw Jones, Haining and Price all made advances for the visitors and 10 minutes into the half, Hogg ran over the try line but the full-back lost his concentration and dropped the ball in the process. Ireland looked to have been let off the hook but the phase came at a price when Dave Kilcoyne, who had been introduced just two minutes earlier, was withdrawn with a head injury. Scotland were playing with the advantage and Hastings reduced the gap to four points.

Sexton extended the lead through a penalty once again as Ireland put together their best phase of play. A deep box kick from Murray drove Scotland back and when Iain Henderson stole the ball in the lineout, Ireland were placed in a very promising position. While covering the kick, Hastings could only run the ball into touch under pressure and Ireland found themselves five metres from the Scottish line. In typical form, however, Hamish Waston magnificently ripped the ball from Josh van der Flier before Murray was penalised for being offside, his final act before being replaced by John Cooney in the 60th minute.

Hastings added another penalty to ensure a nervy finish to the game as both sides emptied their benches. The Scottish fly-half sent a booming kick down the field following the restart which was gathered by Andrew Conway who was impeded in the chase by Sam Johnson. In his final act of the evening, Sexton booted the ball between the posts. Scotland dominated possession in the closing stages as they desperately looked for an equalising try but that massive turnover from Stander saved Ireland who escaped by the skin of their teeth.

Ireland: Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy; Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Peter O’Mahony, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Sean Maitland, Huw Jones, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Rory Sutherland, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson, Nick Haining.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Simon Berghan, Ben Toolis, Cornell du Preez, George Horne, Rory Hutchinson, Chris Harris.