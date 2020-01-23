Finn Russell Out Of Ireland Clash Following “Breach Of Team Protocol”

Scotland out-half Finn Russell will miss his side’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland following a “breach of team protocol”, Scottish Rugby have confirmed.

Gregor Townsend’s men are currently in a team camp in Edinburgh as preparations continue for the clash in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

However, those preparations have been hit with a major blow as Russell has been sent back to Racing 92 for unknown disciplinary reasons. It is unclear if the 27-year-old will be involved at any stage during the campaign.

Scottish Rugby’s brief statement reads:

“Stand-off Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”

Russell has been in superb form for Racing 92 this season in both the Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup. Despite this, Townsend looks to have deemed the incident surround Russell as serious enough to remove him from the squad.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Dublin before taking on England in Murrayfield a week later.

In Round 3 they travel to Rome to face Italy before taking on France at home in Round 4. They face a trip to Cardiff to take on Wales in the final round.

More to follow…

WhatsApp Email 142 Shares