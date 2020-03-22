Worchester’s Fatialofa Walks Less Than Three Months After Spinal Injury

Just 10 weeks after suffering a horrific spinal injury against Saracens, Worchester Warrior’s Michael Fatialofa has begun to walk unaided.

The New Zealand native spent almost three weeks in intensive care after suffering a serious neck injury in the 31-5 defeat in January which left him needing surgery to relieve the pressure on his spinal cord.

Fatialofa continued to be treated at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington in London before he confirmed over social media that he had left hospital in early February while the club stated that he had been moved to a specialist spinal injuries clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury.

A video posted to Instagram on Saturday by his former Hurricanes teammate Loni Uhila showed Fatialofa walking unaided.

“Few weeks ago I ask for your prayers for my brother @michaelfats and his wife @tatianafats and to see him walking today brings tears to my eyes. love you my brother and keep grinding #godsplan“,” Uhila wrote.

“You’re witnessing a miracle that even medical professionals can’t explain,” said Fatialofa’s wife Tatiana.

“They are so shook by his progress given his critical level of injury.

“He was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that god is never limited to human wisdom. So so so thankful.”

