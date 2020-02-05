Fatialofa Issues Positive Update One Month After Suffering Neck Injury

Worcester Warriors forward Michael Fatialofa has been released from hospital one month after suffering a serious neck injury in their Premiership loss to Saracens.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery on January 6 to relieve pressure on his spinal cord caused by swelling and spent almost three weeks in the intensive care unit at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington in London.

Earlier this week, Fatialofa took to social media to say he had been discharged from hospital and to thank the doctors and nurses for their efforts.

“After a month in hospital, finally solid enough to move to the spinal rehab clinic. Doctors, nurses & physios have been amazing. Overwhelmed by the love and support from family and friends. Thanks for riding with me. The marathon continues.”

Fatialofa has now been moved to a specialist spinal injuries clinic at the Royal Buckinghamshire Hospital in Aylesbury with Warriors issuing a statement saying “his injuries leave him facing damaged function, feeling and control over his body and a long period of rehabilitation and recovery.”

A fundraising campaign has been set up by the Rugby Players’ Association’s Restart charity which will “provide for Michael’s immediate needs and future costs and unforeseen expenses.”

“Since Michael suffered his injury there have been so many offers of support from across the rugby community,” said Warriors’ co-owner Colin Goldring.

“Warriors are fully supportive of the campaign that has been launched and we would like supporters who want to support Michael and his family to donate to the JustGiving page.

“Warriors are continuing to employ Michael and have also covered the costs of a private hospital to ensure that he has the best possible care and as a starting donation to the fund-raising.

“Discussions about major fundraising events are continuing and we hope to announce further details in the near future.”

Donations to support Michael Fatialofa can be made at: justgiving.com/campaign/michaelfatialofa