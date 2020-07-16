EPCR Confirm TV Details For Highly-Anticipated Champions Cup Quarter-Finals

The return of Northern Hemisphere rugby draws ever closer and it took another major step today with the confirmation of the dates and times for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

In one of the most highly-anticipated clashes, Leinster will face off against Championship-bound and 2019 winners Saracens in a repeat of last year’s final.

That game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 19 in the Aviva Stadium with kick-off set for 3pm. BT Sport and BeIN Sports will provide coverage of the game.

The second quarter-final also takes place on that date and it sees an all-French encounter as Clermont Auvergne welcome Racing 92 to the Stade Marcel-Michelin. BeIN Sports and BT Sports will also have coverage of that clash which kicks-off at 6.30pm local time/5.30pm UK and Irish time.

The remaining two quarter-finals will take place on Sunday, September 20 and first up, Dan McFarland’s Ulster side will travel to France to face Toulouse in Le Stadium with kick-off at 1.30pm local time/12.30pm UK and Irish time. Irish fans can tune into that game via Channel 4, Virgin Media, BT Sport or BeIN Sports.

Finally, Exeter Chiefs welcome Premiership rivals Northampton Saints to Sandy Park at 5.30pm and that game will be shown live on BT Sport and BeIN Sports.

The semi-finals will take place on the weekend of September 25/26/27 with the winners of Leinster and Saracens taking on the winners of Clermont and Racing 92 while the winners of Ulster and Toulouse will take on either Exeter or Northampton.

A venue for this years final is yet to be decided but that game will be played on the weekend of October 16/17/18.

The details for the 2020 Heineken Challenge Cup quarter-finals have also been announced and can be viewed here.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals 2020:

Leinster Rugby v Saracens: Saturday, September 19 at 3pm in the Aviva Stadium.

Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92: Saturday, September 19 at 6.30pm (5.30pm UK/Irish time) in Stade Marcel-Michelin.

Toulouse v Ulster Rugby: Sunday, September 20 at 1.30pm (12.30pm UK/Irish time) in Le Stadium.

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints: Sunday, September 2o at 5.30pm in Sandy Park.