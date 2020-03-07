England v Wales: Combined Six Nations XV As Chosen By You

England welcomes Wales to Twickenham Stadium today in the hopes of keeping their Six Nations Championship hopes alive with a Triple Crown on the line.

Both teams have welcomed back significant players from injury with Liam Williams and Josh Navidi joining Wales’ starting XV while Mark Wilson and Anthony Watson have been included in Eddie Jones’ side.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash, we asked you to select your preferred combined XV from both starting line-ups and the results are in.

Only four Welsh men are selected in the combined XV with England claiming all the spots in the backline through Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson and Jonny May.

Their dominance continues in the centre partnership with Manu Tuilagi and Owen Farrell preferred to Nick Tompkins and Hadleigh Parkes.

Wales can take bragging rights from the half-back pairing of Dan Biggar and Tomos Williams who were selected ahead of George Ford and Ben Youngs.

The front-row is an all-English affair with Joe Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler strongly preferred to their Welsh counterparts.

The second-row, meanwhile, sees British & Irish Lions teammates Maro Itoje and Alun Wyn Jones partnered together while Justin Tipuric is the sole Welsh representative in the back-row with Courtney Lawes narrowly seeing off Ross Moriarty while Tom Curry is selected at eight ahead of Josh Navidi.

England against Wales kicks-off at 4.45pm in Twickenham and Ben O’Keeffe (NZRU) has been appointed as the man in the middle.

Don’t agree with the team? There is still time to change the outcome by voting in our poll here.

England/Wales combined XV:

15. Elliot Daly (65%)

14. Anthony Watson (79%)

13. Manu Tuilagi (97%)

12. Owen Farrell (91%)

11. Jonny May (57%)

10. Dan Biggar (66%)

9. Tomos Williams (55%)

1. Joe Marler (84%)

2. Jamie George (77%)

3. Kyle Sinckler (97%)

4. Maro Itoje (98%)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (88%)

6. Courtney Lawes (55%)

7. Justin Tipuric (89%)

8. Tom Curry (59%)