England v Wales: Choose Combined XV From Starting Teams

Wales travel to Twickenham this weekend to face England in the hope of getting their Six Nations campaign back on track following two losses on the bounce.

At the opposite end of the scale, England will bound into the clash with momentum after their comprehensive victory over Andy Farrell’s Ireland kept their hopes of a championship win alive.

Eddie Jones’ side have also been handed a major boost with the inclusion of Mark Wilson and Anthony Watson in the starting XV. Watson is named alongside Jonny May as the wingers with Elliot Daly at fullback while Wilson is selected at openside with Courtney Lawes at six and Tom Curry at number eight.

Wayne Pivac, meanwhile, has made four changes to his Wales side for the England clash with Liam Williams and Josh Navidi making a welcome return from injury while the other two changes see Tomos Williams and Rob Evans both named in the starting side.

Dan Biggar has been passed fit for the game in Twickenham while Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb and Johnny McNicholl are named among the replacements for Wales.

England: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Mark Wilson, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlier Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Nick Tompkins, Hadleigh Parkes, Liam Williams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Rob Evans, Ken Owens, Dillon Lewis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Ross Moriarty, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre, Leon Brown, Aaron Shingler, Taulupe Faletau, Rhys Webb, Jarrod Evans, Johnny McNicholl.

