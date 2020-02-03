England Announce Squad Update Ahead Of Scotland Test

Eddie Jones has announced his England squad for their upcoming Six Nations clash against Scotland in BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

Five uncapped players, Ben Earl, Alex Moon, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Thorley and Jacob Umaga, have been included while Alex Mitchell is named as an apprentice player.

Jones remains stuck for options at number eight following the injury to Billy Vunipola. During their opening-round loss to France at the weekend, the head coach opted to move Tom Curry to the role.

Many fans have called for the inclusion of in-form Harlequins number eight Alex Dombrandt who was the scorer of two tries during his side’s 49-22 win over Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup semi-final over the weekend. However, Jones has opted to delay his inclusion.

Meanwhile, Scotland have also named their squad for this weekend’s battle for the Calcutta Cup in Edinburgh with Finn Russell once again left out of the side following his “breach of team protocol”.

Kick-off in BT Murrayfield on Saturday is 4.45pm.

England squad v Scotland:

Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Alex Moon (Northampton Saints)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Owen Farrell (Saracens

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Jacob Umaga (Wasps)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Apprentice player

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, uncapped)