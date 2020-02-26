England Name 25-Man Training Squad Ahead Of Wales Clash

Eddie Jones has named a 25-man England squad for a three-day training camp in Oxford ahead of their Six Nations clash against Wales on March 7.

Mako Vunipola and Luke Cowan-Dickie have been excluded from the training camp in Oxford for family reasons but there is a return for Sale Sharks’ back-rower, Mark Wilson.

The versatile forward sustained an injury during England’s World Cup final loss to South Africa in October before undergoing surgery. However, he now looks to be in contention for a place in the matchday squad against Wales which will provide a huge boost to Jones and his back-row options.

In addition, apprentice Alex Mitchell will join up with the squad and George Furbank will be in camp for rehabilitation.

England cruised to a 24-12 victory over Ireland at the weekend with tries from George Ford, Elliot Daly and Cowan-Dickie, ending the Grand Slam hopes of Andy Farrell’s side while reigniting their own title chances. They now lie in second place in the Six Nations table, just four points behind France who take on Scotland in Murrayfield in a fortnight.

However, Wales will prove a dangerous opponent in Twickenham as they look to recover from two losses on the bounce at the hands of Ireland and France.

Kick-off in Twickenham on Saturday, March 7 is 4.45pm.

England Training Squad:

Forwards

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

George Kruis (Saracens)

Joe Launchbury (Wasps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)

Mark Wilson (Sale Sharks)

Backs

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Owen Farrell (Saracens)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby)

Jonny May (Leicester Tigers)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Apprentice

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)