Five Changes For England As They Look To Bounce Back Against Scots

Eddie Jones has made five changes to his England side ahead of their Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland in BT Murrayfield on Saturday.

The World Cup finalists endured a tough start against France in Paris last weekend, failing to score in the first half as they fell to a 24-17 loss.

Jones has responded in ruthless fashion with scrum-half Ben Youngs among the senior players to be left out of the side on the hunt to regain the Calcutta Cup.

He is replaced by Willi Heinz who partners George Ford in the half-backs.

Youngs is the most experienced member of the England Six Nations squad with 96 caps while Heinz only has three starts under his belt.

Meanwhile, Mako Vunipola and George Kruis return to the starting XV at loosehead and lock respectively.

In the back row, Tom Curry retains his place at number eight but there is one change with Lewis Ludlam in for Courtney Lawes.

Jonathan Joseph is named alongside Owen Farrell in the centre in place of the injured Manu Tulagi.

Jones has opted for a six-two split on the bench with 22-year-old Saracens back-rower Ben Earl set to make his debut as is the uncapped Tom Dunn.

Ollie Thorley and Joe Marler drop out of the matchday squad.

Kick-off in BT Murrayfield on Saturday is 4.45 pm.

England team v Scotland: George Furbank, Jonny May, Jonathan Joseph, Owen Farrell (c), Elliot Daly, George Ford, Willi Heinz; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Tom Dunn, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Courtney Lawes, Ben Earl, Ben Youngs, Ollie Devoto.