Ireland Outclassed As England Stroll To Dominant Six Nations Victory

England Women 27 Ireland Women 0

Reigning champions England kept their hopes for a Grand Slam alive with a dominant bonus-point win over Ireland in front of a full house in Doncaster.

Despite looking very composed in their opening two wins against Scotland and Wales, Ireland were utterly outclassed by the home side in this afternoon’s encounter who wrapped up the bonus-point try on the stroke of half-time.

It took just two and a half minutes for the home side to register their first try after a sustained period of pressure. Ireland initially held out, holding up the attempted grounding but they were no match for the sheer power of the resulting English scrum with Sarah Hunter scoring the try before Emily Scarratt added the conversion.

Adam Griggs’ side enjoyed plenty of possession in the early exchanges but were not able to translate that into territory. They were, however, able to capitalise off of a misfiring England lineout with Ciara Griffin taking full advantage. Edel McMahon and Lindsay Peat both made strong carries but they were unable to breach the English defence while Peat was forced off the pitch after 12 minutes with a suspected knee injury following a lengthy period of treatment.

From a penalty in their own half, England mauled their way across the midway line before working the ball out to Scarratt who made a brilliant break. Katy Daley-Mclean and Amber Reed showed wonderful hands and the ball eventually was collected by Sarah McKenna who released Abby Dow on the wing to stroll over the line. However, they could not convert the score with the difficult wind.

The home side threatened again moments later when Ireland were penalised for dragging down a maul in the middle of the field. Initially, Ireland managed to keep them at bay but when a penalty came their way, England were unstoppable. Scarratt once again turned provider, this time for the impressive Jess Breach for her 22nd try in 13 tests. Again, the conversion was missed.

Ireland’s best attacking platform of the half came in the final 10 minutes when they were rewarded with the turnover following some ferocious tackling and Claire Keohane brilliantly found touch inside the 22. However, the strong wind made for difficult throwing conditions and Griffin couldn’t control the ball, gifting possession back to the opposition. Another unforced error almost cost Ireland seven points as Eimear Considine completely misjudged a bouncing ball in the back-line allowing Dow to race past her to try and gather possession. Lauren Delany managed to beat her to it but Ireland struggled to clear their lines.

England continued to pressure the Ireland defence and their long-awaited bonus-point try came on the stroke of half-time, yet again on the back of an explosive maul. This time, it was Vicky Fleetwood who got her name on the scoreboard but Scarrett couldn’t add the extras leaving her side with a 22-point cushion at the break.

There were positive signs from Ireland early in the second-half as they continued to hunt for their first points of the game with a penalty kick to the corner leaving them just 15 metres short of the try line. However, much to their frustration, another unforced error gifted England possession and they kicked down the line to pile pressure immediately back on the women in green.

England continued to keep play deep inside the Irish half and despite good defence from the visitors, they looked to have scored their fifth try when Dow ran in in the corner, however, Scarratt’s last pass was forward and the poor mistake from the centre let Ireland off the hook. England piled pressure on the Irish scrum and pushed them right back to the try-line. Kathryn Dane managed to kick to touch but a quick lineout and good hands from Mclean saw Sarah McKenna touch down though the wind once again hindered their attempt at the conversion.

England continued to bring ferocious urgency to the game as they took a quick penalty to bring play back inside the Irish half but this time their defence held firm. Ireland managed to retain possession better in the closing stages of the game but couldn’t convert it into field position. The biggest concern came for Ireland in the final minutes as Sene Naoupu received treatment for a neck injury before being stretchered off the field.

England: Sarah McKenna; Abby Dow, Emily Scarratt, Amber Reed, Jess Breach; Katy Daley-Mclean, Leanne Riley; Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Sarah Bern, Poppy Cleall, Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Beckett, Vicky Fleetwood, Sarah Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Amy Cokayne, Detysha Harper, Shaunagh Brown, Harriet Millar-Mills, Amelia Harper, Natasha Hunt, Zoe Harrison, Emily Scott.

Ireland: Eimear Considine; Lauren Delany, Sene Naoupu, Katie Fitzhenry, Aoife Doyle; Claire Keohane, Kathryn Dane; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Linda Djougang, Aoife McDermott, Judy Bobbett, Ciara Griffin (capt), Edel McMahon, Anna Caplice.

Replacements: Victoria Dabanovich-O’Mahony, Laura Feely, Leah Lyons, Ciara Cooney, Dorothy Wall, Nicole Cronin, Larissa Muldoon, Hannah Tyrrell.

Referee: Hollie Davidson (Scotland)