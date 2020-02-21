England v Ireland: Choose Combined XV From Starting Line-Ups

Former England coach Andy Farrell will make his return to Twickenham on Sunday, though this time as the head coach of their fierce rivals, Ireland.

Ireland currently lie second in the Six Nations table, behind France on points difference, and will have an opportunity to collect their first silverware since 2018 should they overcome Eddie Jones’ men and collect the Triple Crown.

Following a stuttering win over Scotland in the opening round, Ireland produced an impressive performance to beat reigning champions Wales 24-14 in Dublin two week’s ago.

Meanwhile, England’s hopes for a Grand Slam victory ended with a first-round defeat to France before they overcame Scotland in difficult conditions to reclaim the Calcutta earlier this month.

Jones has been boosted by the return of Manu Tuilagi from injury for Sunday’s game while he has also decided to recall Ben Youngs for the clash in Twickenham. Tom Curry will continue at eight in the absence of Billy Vunipola.

Andy Farrell has been forced into a last-minute change with Iain Henderson withdrawing from the game due to family reasons. Devin Toner takes his place in the starting XV with Ultan Dillane promoted to the bench.

Ireland team v England: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; James Ryan, Devin Toner; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, David Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultane Dillane, Caelan Doris, John Cooney, Ross Byrne, Keith Earls.

England team v Ireland: Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonathan Joseph, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Joe Marler, Jamie George, Kyle Sinckler, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry.

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Charlie Ewels, Ben Earl, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade.

Ahead of Sunday’s 3pm kick-off, we’re asking you to vote in the poll below to select the best combined XV from both starting line-ups.

