England v Ireland: Combined Six Nations XV As Chosen By You

Ireland travel to Twickenham today to face their old foes England in the hope of continuing their Grand Slam hunt while collecting the Triple Crown en route.

Andy Farrell’s side have enjoyed a positive start to their Guinness Six Nations campaign, overcoming Scotland before producing a convincing performance to beat Wales.

However, his first away test may prove to be his toughest as he is pitted against his former colleagues and the team captained by his son, Owen.

Eddie Jones and England recovered well from their opening-round loss to France and beat Scotland in difficult conditions to regain the Calcutta Cup. However, questions still remain over the World Cup finalists and their team selection.

England are bolstered by the return of Manu Tuilagi for the visit of Ireland while Jones has also recalled Ben Youngs to the scrum-half position with Willi Heinz dropping to the bench. Tom Curry continues at number eight in the absence of Billy Vunipola while in the backs, Jonathan Joseph is moved to the wing.

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell has opted to keep faith with the same XV who beat reigning champions Wales a fortnight ago with Caelan Doris returning to take his place on the bench.

Ahead of the 3pm kick-off in Twickenham today, we asked you to vote for the best combined XV from both starting line-ups and these are the results.

Nine Irish men are chosen on the side with Ireland dominating the back-line with Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale starting alongside Jonny May. It is an all-English centre partnership with Tuilagi and Farrell preferred to Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki.

In the half-backs, Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray were comprehensively chosen over George Ford and Ben Youngs.

Moving to the forwards, Jamie George is named alongside Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong in the front-row while James Ryan narrowly beat out Maro Itoje to partner George Kruis in the second-row.

The back-row is dominated by Ireland with Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander named alongside Sam Underhill.

Don’t agree with the choices? There is still time to change the team by voting in the poll here.

_____

England/Ireland combined XV:

15. Jordan Larmour (77%)

14. Jonny May (74%)

13. Manu Tuilagi (81%)

12. Owen Farrell (78%)

11. Jacob Stockdale (92%)

10. Johnny Sexton (96%)

9. Conor Murray (92%)

1. Cian Healy (79%)

2. Jamie George (91%)

3.Tadhg Furlong (86%)

4. James Ryan (54%)

5. George Kruis (70%)

6. Peter O’Mahony (83%)

7. Sam Underhill (64%)

8. CJ Stander (80%)