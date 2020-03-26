Eddie Jones Asked To Take Pay Cut Amid Covid-19 Uncertainty

England head coach Eddie Jones has been asked to accept a reduction in his salary of over 25 per cent by the RFU, according to reports.

Sky Sports News are reporting that English Rugby’s governing body is facing massive revenue losses of £45 to £50 million over the next 18 months as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and are looking to cut costs as a result.

The executive board of the RFU have already taken a reduction in salary and talks are believed to be underway for Eddie Jones and the management team to follow suit.

According to the report, Jones is currently the highest paid coach in international rugby with his salary in the region of £750,000.

Last week, the RFU made the decision to cancel the remainder of the English Rugby domestic season with the exception of the Premiership. The competition is currently suspended until April 24th with nine rounds plus the play-offs yet to be played.

However, they are committed to getting the season finished with league chief executive Darren Childs suggesting that games might have to be played midweek or behind closed doors to achieve the goal.

“Our number one priority is to find a way to play, and that is what we are all working on behind the scenes,” Childs said.

“We want to get this season finished, and if that means playing over the summer, then we will do that, as long as it is safe to do so. We won’t take any risks about anyone’s health and welfare.

“We are all working to try and hopefully be the first sport back on television, whether that is in a closed stadium or an open stadium. There is no reason why we couldn’t play four games over a weekend in a single stadium.”