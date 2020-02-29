Sexton Turning His Back To Critics As He Looks To Lead By Example

“You’re never as good as everyone tells you when you win, and you’re never as bad as they say when you lose.” – American Football coaching legend, Lou Holtz.

Criticism is part of the parcel of professional sport, some of it justified and constructive, a lot is completely unwarranted. The Irish rugby team probably endured more of the latter this week in light of their comprehensive loss to England in the Six Nations, their third loss on the bounce to Eddie Jones’ side.

Captain Johnny Sexton received more than his fair share of the criticism. The Leinster man had an unusually poor display from the kicking tee, while it was his unforced error that led to England’s opening try, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

His performance was compounded by his role as the leader of the group. He is the person looked to for guidance, he is Ireland’s spokesperson in the ear of the referee and he is the man left facing the media regardless of the result.

Many feel that the duties of captain are too much to place on the shoulders of an already burdened out-half. Ronan O’Gara joined that chorus earlier this week, telling Off The Ball that he was not a fan of the decision from the outset.

“I got some great advice recently”, said Sexton defiantly when asked his opinion on the critical comments by his former teammate and coach.

“When you’re leading in an orchestra, you’ve got to turn your back on the audience.”

“That’s something you’ve got to live by and, sometimes, when it’s going well, you can fall into bad habits and have a little peek at what’s going on in the audience.

“I thought ROG was coaching at La Rochelle, I don’t know why he’s talking about us.”

All in the rugby world, and those who follow it, are well aware of Sexton’s abilities. He was the sole point-scorer in Ireland’s opening Six Nations win over Scotland. He was also a key asset in their impressive performance against reigning champions Wales in round two.

There’s no denying that his display against England was far below his usual standard. But no one is more conscious of that fact than the 34-year-old himself, especially following the harsh viewing of the video analysis.

“It’s funny how a week can change everything. It is tough, that’s the toughest part when you’re captain and you don’t perform, it’s then trying to lead because obviously when you make mistakes, it’s very hard to… But you’ve got to put it to the side and try to lead as best you can.”

“I’ll make the glaring errors as you do when you’re an out-half. Everyone’s in the same boat when you look at the review, the mistakes that you guys wouldn’t see, not because you don’t know the game, but because you don’t look at it in the same forensic detail that our coaches do.

“Everyone’s disappointed. We’re all in the same boat together and we’re all in it together so that’s made it a bit easier.”

Sexton believes the best course of action is to accept the mistakes and move on. And as captain, he is hoping he can do just that and set the right example for his team to follow.

“Look, it’s a massive privilege to do the job, it’s not too much. It wasn’t too much the first three times I did it. I just made mistakes. It happens and I’ll just try and bounce back.

“I’ve had a lot of performances like that when you have a long career as luckily as I have, touch wood, I have a bit longer to go. We’ve just got to take the character from it and draw some character out of trying to bounce back from it and that’s what we’ll try and do.”

WhatsApp Email 115 Shares