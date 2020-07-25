Brian O’Driscoll’s Lions XV:

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

12. Manu Tuilagi (England)

11. Jonny May (England)

10. Owen Farrell (England)

9. Tomos Williams (Wales)

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

2. Jamie George (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

4. James Ryan (Ireland)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

6. Maro Itoje (England)

7. Sam Underhill (England)

8. Billy Vunipola (England)