Former Blues Player Forced To Retire Following Harrowing Surgery

Former Blues centre Matt Johnson has retired from rugby at 26 following open heart surgery which left him in an induced coma for six days.

Johnson represented Southland during the 2017 Mitre 10 Cup and caught the eye of Super Rugby side the Blues before signing a contract with them the following year.

At the beginning of June, his fiancee Taylah Tomokino wrote on Instagram that Johnson underwent surgery at Auckland Hospital after vegetation was seen growing on his Left Ventricular Outflow Tract, parts of which were breaking off and affecting his kidneys.

While surgeons were able to fix the damage during the 19-hour surgery, Johnson’s heart would not start once he was taken off the bypass machine and he was placed on a life support machine.

After spending almost a week in the Intensive Care Unit, the 26-year-old woke up and began his recovery which led to his discharge from hospital on June 22.

“I’ve had some pretty memorable moments in life but I can truly say this has been the best. Matt walked out of hospital today, 20 days post-op, and 14 days after he successfully came off life support.

“God has other plans for him and he’s with us today because of the incredible staff at Auckland Hospital, his perseverance and all of you, near and far, who prayed over him and kept him in your thoughts.”

On Thursday, Johnson confirmed his retirement from rugby following the ordeal.

“Been tough having to medically retire”, he wrote on Instagram.

“But we [are] still here.

“Goodbye rugby, hello to living”.

Johnson has undergone three previous heart procedures since contracting rheumatic fever, a disease that attacks the heart’s valves, at 13.

Following a valve replacement surgery, Johnson was told he would never play rugby again but returned to his professional career. After breaking into the Blues squad in 2018, he opted to undergo another surgery to replace the valve and returned to the field less than five months later.

“It was a struggle for the first two weeks physically and mentally”, he told the NZ Herald.

“I had to medically retire because of the mechanical value and blood-thinning medication. If I get a hit or knock it could lead to internal bleeding and blood clots so that means no contact. I can do everything else just not rugby.

“Everyone talks about how am I feeling not playing anymore and having to retire at 26, but I’m not that fussed to be honest. I’m just happy to be alive.”