Allianz Reportedly Set To End Sponsorship Deal With Saracens

Allianz is set to end its sponsorship deal with Saracens following months of controversy, according to a report in the Financial Times.

The insurance group has been the main sponsor of the Premiership side since 2012 with the current deal set to run out at the end of next year.

However, according to the report, Allianz are seeking to end their sponsorship of Saracens prematurely due to their breaches of the Premiership salary cap regulations across three season.

Mark McCall’s men have been regulated to the championship for next season as a result of the points deductions imposed by Premiership Rugby while a number of their players have been offloaded.

Saracens chairman Nigel Wray resigned from his position early last month as a result of the controversy while his interim replacement Edward Griffiths stepped away after just 26 days in charge.

In a further blow to the club, Saracens were fined €50,000 by EPCR last week after it emerged that they fielded an ineligible player, USA international Tito Lamositele, during their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 last month.

The club informed the governing body that Lamositele, who was named in the matchday squad, and who came on to the field of play as a replacement in the 60th minute of the fixture at Allianz Park, may have been ineligible due an inadvertent administrative error on behalf of the club.

According to the Financial Times, Saracens’ deal with Allianz was worth £2 million per year to the club.

In a statement last year, the company said they would hold talks with the club and “the financial decisions taken in relation to the remuneration of the players are taken by the club’s officials and Allianz has played no part in this process.

“At Allianz we act with transparency and integrity and living up to these high standards is very important to us. We will be holding discussions with the club to confirm this shared understanding and commitment going forward.”

WhatsApp Email 110 Shares