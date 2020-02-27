TV Details Ahead Of Decisive Weekend In Allianz Leagues

We’re getting down to the business end of the Allianz Leagues with just a month left until the Division 1 hurling and football league finals.

There are a number of scintillating fixtures taking place this weekend in both codes and, as usual, five of these games will be shown on television.

The action begins on Saturday evening with two mouthwatering games in the Allianz Football League being broadcast live. First up, it’s the meeting of Mayo and Kerry in Elverys MacHale Park in a repeat of last year’s Division 1 final. With two wins, one draw and one loss so far in the competition, the Kingdom are lying comfortably in fourth place in the Allianz Football League table while Mayo are struggling in seventh place, although they lie just two points behind Kerry.

Throw-in is set for 7.15pm and coverage will begin on RTÉ 2 at 6.30pm and at 7pm on eir Sport 2. On RTÉ, Joanne Cantwell is joined in analysis by Colm O’Rourke and Tomás Ó Sé while commentary is provided by Darragh Maloney and Kevin McStay.

Meanwhile, on eir Sport 1, Tyrone and Dublin go head-to-head in Healy Park, Omagh with the hosts hoping to recover from their 19-point hammering at the hands of Galway last weekend. The pressure doesn’t ease up for Mickey Harte’s side who face into the clash with Dessie Farrell’s side who lie in second place in the Allianz League Division 1 table with only points difference separating the All-Ireland champions from league leaders, Galway. Throw-in is also at 7.15 with coverage on eir Sport 1 beginning at 7pm.

On Sunday, the Allianz Hurling League takes centre-stage on TG4 with live coverage beginning with the meeting of Tipperary and Waterford in Semple Stadium. Premier County native and former U21 boss, Liam Cahill, returns to Thurles for the first time as the Deise manager to face Tipperary who have only one win under their belt from three games. Liam Sheedy has been using the league as an opportunity to grow his squad but should they wish to contest the knock-out stages of the Allianz League, a win against high-flying Waterford is crucial.

Throw-in at Semple Stadium is 2pm and coverage on TG4 will kick-off at 1.30pm.

Following that, the broadcaster will provide deferred coverage of Galway v Cork in the Allianz Hurling League while there will also be deferred action from Fr Tierney Park in Ballyshannon where Donegal meet Monaghan in the Allianz Football League.

Should you miss any of the weekend’s action, you can catch up with Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm with Joanne Cantwell joined on the couch by Brendan Cummins, Jackie Tyrrell, Ciaran Whelan, and Pat Spillane.

