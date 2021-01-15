Simon Zebo on Israel Folau: “I just have no time for him whatsoever”

“Not on the same team, definitely not.”

Racing 92 back Simon Zebo isn’t overly keen on the speculation that he could be playing against controversial star Israel Folau next season in the Top 14.

Israel Folau currently plies his trade with the Catalan Dragons and is being linked with joining Toulon.

Folau was dismissed by the Australian rugby union in 2019 for repeatedly posting what were perceived as homophobic religious memes to social media.

However, the Australian centre has revived his career after a move to France playing for the Dragons.

Following his impressive performances in Perpignan, reports surfaced this week linking Folau with the likes of Toulon and Bayonne.

This would mean that Folau could be lining up against Zebo in the 2021/22 Top 14 season and the Irishman hasn’t taken kindly to the speculation.

Zebo on Folau.

Zebo was quizzed on the prospect of sharing a field with Folau next season.

“Not on the same team, definitely not,” he replied.

“If he is playing opposite me there is nothing I can do. I wouldn’t let my team down by not playing.

“I have no time for that [Folau’s beliefs], no time for any of his thoughts or things like that. It’s an unbelievably backward type of mentality. It’s such a shame.

“He’s such a talented guy, a really, really good player but I personally have a serious issue with that,” Zebo continued.

“There’s racism, there’s homophobia – these are things that I hold on the same level.

“I just have no time for him whatsoever. I don’t know him personally but if you’re spreading that kind of hate on the internet the whole time, I’ve no time for you.”

