Seven All Blacks stars make Welsh website’s 2020 Top 50 players list

Wales Online has published its list of Top 50 rugby players in the world

Welsh website Wales Online have published their pick of the world’s top 50 best rugby players and it features seven All Blacks stars in the final list.

Both Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett have been ranked in the Top 10 this year. Smith has enjoyed a phenomenal year at both Super Rugby and international level and was ranked fifth in the survey for his exploits.

Commenting on Smith, the publication wrote the following:

“The All Black scrum-half will consider himself unfortunate to have missed out on World Rugby’s team of the decade recently. Regardless, his form in 2020 has been stellar.”

Barrett meanwhile was ranked ninth — four spots lower than his 2019 ranking.

“No player has been involved in more Test tries since 2016 than Barrett. Quite simply a joy to watch – often seeing opportunity where others see risk,” they wrote.

All in all, seven All Blacks made the list and all of them ended up in the top half of the rankings.

Brodie Retallick was ranked at No25 despite taking a sabbatical to ply his trade in Japan. Several other Kiwi stars including Richie Mo’unga (15), Dane Coles (14), Ardie Savea (12) and Sam Cane (11) all earned their spots on the list.

Fijian star Semi Radradra was ranked as the best rugby player in the world for 2020 moving up a spot from his 2019 ranking.

The publication reserved high praise for the former NRL player.

“Whether it’s for Bristol Bears or Fiji, he has the ability to create havoc for defences,” they were quoted.

“He can go the direct route, bashing his way through in the centre, or he can take the scenic outside route, putting on the afterburners to arc around the opposition before delivering the decisive pass or offload.

“The best player in the world right at this moment in time.”

Meanwhile, French halfback Antoine Dupont (2nd), South African winger Cheslin Kolbe (3rd) and English forward Maro Itoje (4th) rounded out the top five.

